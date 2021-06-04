Texas Bets On Utility Securitization To Shore Up Power Market

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Texas lawmakers passed a trio of bills during the regular legislative session aimed at helping utilities and electric companies pay off roughly $7 billion in debt accumulated during February's deadly and destructive winter storm, focusing on balancing the market and keeping utilities out of bankruptcy. The proposals, which are awaiting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's signature, would provide gas utilities, electric cooperatives and retail electric providers with financial relief through securitization of their debt. Companies and utilities would be able to secure state-approved bonds to refinance their debt over a multi-decade period, imposing fees on their customers in order to pay back the bonds....

