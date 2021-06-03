2nd Circ. Blocks NY's Challenge To OCC Fintech Charter

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 12:24 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Thursday that New York's legal challenge to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's fintech charter program should be thrown out for now, citing the fact that no fintech firm has yet applied for or received a federal banking license through the program. In a more than 40-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the appeals court said New York's Department of Financial Services lacks standing to bring its challenge and that its claims are "constitutionally unripe," overturning the state regulator's New York federal court judgment that effectively suspended the OCC's program to offer special-purpose national bank...

