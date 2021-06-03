Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Blocks NY's Challenge To OCC Fintech Charter

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 12:24 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Thursday that New York's legal challenge to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's fintech charter program should be thrown out for now, citing the fact that no fintech firm has yet applied for or received a federal banking license through the program.

In a more than 40-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the appeals court said New York's Department of Financial Services lacks standing to bring its challenge and that its claims are "constitutionally unripe," overturning the state regulator's New York federal court judgment that effectively suspended the OCC's program to offer special-purpose national bank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!