Fla. Justices Say Firm Can't Avoid Insurer's Malpractice Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that an insurer has standing to maintain a malpractice suit against a law firm that the insurer hired to defend its policyholder under its duty to defend obligations, overturning two lower courts' decisions. In its 16-page opinion, the state's highest court said it agreed with the earlier rulings that Arch Insurance Co. lacks privity with Kubicki Draper LLP, which the insurer hired to represent policyholder Spear Safer CPAs & Consultants LP. But it found Arch has standing based on a subrogation provision in the policy contract, which allows it to step into the shoes of...

