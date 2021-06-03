Ill. Trader Admits He Used Investors' $750K For Himself

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois trader admitted Thursday that he defrauded people close to him of at least $750,000 by lying about how he would spend and repay their funds while using the money to pay off personal debts and expenses. Self-employed trader Dro Kholamian pled guilty to one count of wire fraud about nine months after he initially told U.S. District Judge Manish Shah that he wasn't guilty of targeting church members, close family friends and others in a seven-year scheme to obtain and use their money under false pretenses and promises. Kholamian faces a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison, whichever...

