NLRB Defends Docking Waxing Salon Co. Despite Settlement

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board asked the Third Circuit to bless its move to reopen a settled case and order an expanded unfair firing remedy against a New Jersey bikini waxing company, saying the company botched its pledge to notify workers of their rights via text. The board filed a brief Wednesday urging the court to reject East Brunswick European Wax Center's bid to vacate a May 2020 default judgment ordering it to reinstate a worker fired for discussing wage issues and repay her any lost earnings. The board said the company's failure to send the text gave agency prosecutors cause...

