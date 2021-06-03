Teamsters Fight Food Co.'s Suit Over Abandoned Grievances

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters local has asked a Minnesota federal judge to toss a food distributor's suit accusing the union of violating a labor contract by abandoning arbitration of grievances over the use of temporary workers, saying the company cannot force it to arbitrate claims it no longer wishes to pursue. The motion to dismiss filed by Teamsters Local 120 on Wednesday comes in contentious litigation that United Natural Foods Inc. and its subsidiary Supervalu Inc. filed last month alleging the union violated their labor contract by abandoning six grievances that were scheduled for arbitration. UNFI alleged that Local 120 violated the provision...

