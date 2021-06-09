NCAA Prez Hints Antitrust Suits Slowed Name, Image Reforms

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- NCAA president Mark Emmert told federal lawmakers Wednesday "no good deed goes unpunished" in asking for limited antitrust protection to implement rules to allow athletes to benefit monetarily from their names, images and likenesses, noting the organization is already facing at least two lawsuits over its proposals to change such rules. The statement came while testifying before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, the latest in a slew of congressional hearings over the past year on proposals to allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images and likenesses, or NIL. Congress is considering several...

