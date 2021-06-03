Medical Pot User's Nixed Job Offer Allowed, Hospital Says

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas hospital system on Thursday asked a state court judge to toss a proposed class action filed by a man who was offered a job but had the offer rescinded after a positive marijuana test, saying that the job was "safety sensitive" and that medical pot users are therefore not qualified. In a motion for judgment on the pleadings, Northwest Arkansas Hospitals LLC asked the court to dismiss Balance Reed's suit with prejudice, rejecting his argument that the "mental health tech I" position for which he applied was not designated in writing as safety-sensitive. "Review of these allegations indicates two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS