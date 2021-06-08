Teva Fights To Invalidate Astellas' Urinary Drug Patent

Law360, London (June 8, 2021, 1:09 PM BST) -- Teva has urged a London court to invalidate a U.K. patent held by Astellas for a urinary incontinence drug because it allegedly involves an obvious scientific formula, as the generic drug giant hit back at the Japanese pharmaceutical company's infringement lawsuit. The generic drugmaker argued at the High Court that Astellas does not give sufficiently specific information in its patent. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Teva, of Israel, filed a counterclaim with the High Court on June 1, asking it to declare that the patent held by Astellas for the delayed release of a compound called mirabegron — a drug sold in Europe since 2013...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS