Cider Maker Hits Back At £1.4M Suit Over Race Sponsorship

Law360, London (June 14, 2021, 3:28 PM BST) -- Cider maker Bulmers Ltd. has told a London court it is owed cash by one of the U.K.'s largest commercial horse racing organizations after it went ahead with a festival despite concerns about coronavirus, damaging the value of a sponsorship deal. The company, whose product is known as Magners outside its home country of Ireland, said in a June 1 defense and counterclaim that it had the right to terminate a four-year agreement with Jockey Club Racecourses Ltd. The horse-racing body "completely undermined the value" of the commercial deal by pressing ahead with the four-day Cheltenham festival, it is alleged....

