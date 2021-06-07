Jaguar Hits Ball-Bearing Makers With Cartel Damages Suit

Law360, London (June 7, 2021, 2:37 PM BST) -- Jaguar Land Rover has sued two Japanese manufacturing companies in England, seeking damages for the inflated prices the carmaker claims it paid for automotive ball bearings because they were involved in a cartel. Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. and Jaguar Land Rover Holdings Ltd. have sued NSK Ltd. and NTN Corp., which were part of a group of six companies fined almost €1 billion ($1.2 billion) in March 2014 for illegally fixing prices and allocating supplies of bearings for auto parts. The High Court lawsuit seeks to recover loss and damage that Jaguar says it incurred when it bought overpriced automotive bearings...

