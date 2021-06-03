Fed. Circ. Agrees To Let Gov't Appeal Shutdown-Pay Ruling

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit is set to sort out the apparent tension between the government's obligation under a federal law to pay wages and its obligation under another law barring spending during a shutdown, after the court said Thursday the government can appeal a wage suit ruling. In an order, a panel said the government could appeal a lower-court ruling on whether the feds were liable under the Fair Labor Standards Act for not promptly paying employees wages during the 2018-2019 government shutdown or whether the Antideficiency Act prevented timely payment. "The Court of Federal Claims may certify that an order that...

