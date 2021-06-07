Garfunkel Wild Lures Health Care Atty From Wiggin & Dana

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 10:11 AM EDT) -- An ex-Wiggin & Dana LLP attorney who specializes in transactional and regulatory work in the health care industry has joined Garfunkel Wild PC in Stamford, Connecticut, reuniting with a former Wiggin & Dana colleague who joined Garfunkel Wild in 2019. Elisabeth Pimentel joined Garfunkel Wild's health care and corporate practices on June 1 as a partner, the firm announced Thursday. Pimentel told Law360 Pulse on Friday that she was persuaded to leave Wiggin & Dana, where she had worked for more than nine years, after receiving a call from her former colleague Merton Gollaher. Gollaher, now a Garfunkel Wild partner, told...

