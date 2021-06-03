Dem. Gets More Time To Serve GOP Legislator With Riot Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A House Democrat who hired a private investigator to find Rep. Mo Brooks so he could serve the Alabama Republican with a complaint alleging that he helped incite the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 will have another 60 days to track him down. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta on Wednesday extended the service time for Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Fla., who said earlier in the day that he had failed to track down Brooks to serve him with the complaint before a June 5 deadline. Swalwell went as far as hiring an investigator to find Brooks, whose staff...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS