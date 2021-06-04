DLA Piper Adds IP Partners In Texas, DC

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has added two patent litigation partners with experience defending technology clients in its Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C., offices. The firm announced Thursday that Jennifer Librach Nall and Helena Kiepura would be joining DLA Piper from Baker Botts LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, respectively. Nall, who is joining in Austin, is a former Federal Circuit law clerk and holds a master's degree in electrical engineering. "I think this was just a perfect fit for my practice," Nall told Law360. Kiepura, who is joining in Washington, has a degree in biological sciences and has experience defending clients in U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS