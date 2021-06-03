Dem Advisory Panel Backs 9 For Fed. Judge, US Atty In Fla.

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A Southern District of Florida advisory panel organized by the state's Democratic U.S. representatives has recommended nine candidates for two federal district judgeships and a U.S. attorney post, including sitting jurists and partners at Akerman, Pillsbury and Holland & Knight. The three suggestions to lead federal prosecutions in the Miami area are all BigLaw partners, while the six recommended for the two district court seats include four sitting jurists along with a law firm partner and the district's federal defender. House Democrats could accept the slate recommended last week by their Judicial Nominating Conference and pass the suggestions directly to President Joe Biden for nomination, but...

