Cherokee Tribe Calls McKinsey 'Ringleader' In Opioid Crisis

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Cherokee Nation on Wednesday sued McKinsey & Co. in Oklahoma state court alleging the consulting company played a vital role in fueling the opioid crisis by advising clients at every part of the supply chain while seeking to "dilute and delay" opioid regulations. McKinsey's influence went beyond its clients of drugmakers, distributors and retailers of opioids, the tribe said. While the consulting firm was advising the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on rulemaking relating to opioids, it was also organizing industry resistance to regulation and making investments in the industry from drugmakers to rehab facilities, according to the complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS