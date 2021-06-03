NJ Resumes Commercial Landlord-Tenant Trials

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's high court has authorized the resumption of commercial landlord-tenant trials after placing most of the matters on pause for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Trials between commercial landlords and tenants began on Wednesday, according to the notice issued by the New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday, and will be conducted mostly in a virtual format. Settlement conferences will also be conducted primarily through a remote format, but some matters may call for in-person proceedings, according to the notice. Thursday's notice comes after the court formed a special committee that offered recommendations to deal with the...

