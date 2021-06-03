Sen. Cruz Wins Challenge Of Campaign Finance Restriction

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Three D.C. federal judges sided with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and his campaign on Thursday in their suit against the Federal Election Commission raising a constitutional challenge to a campaign finance restriction that limits the amount of post-election contributions that may be used to repay a candidate's pre-election loans. The three-judge panel held that the federal government failed to show the loan-repayment cap of $250,000 for political candidates getting personal loans repaid by their campaigns "serves an interest in combating quid pro quo corruption or its appearance." The loan repayment limit, found in Section 304 of the Bipartisan Campaign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS