EEOC Says Rehab Co. Made Workers Divulge Pregnancies

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based rehabilitative care facility maintained an illegal policy that forced employees to reveal they were pregnant and fired multiple women who needed pregnancy accommodations, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged in a suit Thursday. Symphony of Joliet, known officially as Symphony Deerbrook LLC, violated Title VII and the Americans with Disabilities Act by subjecting pregnant employees to different standards than nonpregnant workers, the EEOC alleged in Illinois federal court. The rehab center kept a written policy since at least May 2016 compelling its pregnant employees to disclose that they were pregnant, even though employees who weren't pregnant weren't required...

