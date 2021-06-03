3rd Circ. Won't Revive Charity's Suit Over BNY Mellon Fees

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday declined to revive a Pennsylvania philanthropic organization's lawsuit alleging BNY Mellon misrepresented its fees, reasoning that a district court made "exceptionally well-reasoned and thorough" decisions dismissing the case. The three-judge panel's brief ruling handed a defeat to the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, which claimed that the banking giant concealed its true fee pricing structure while the parties were resolving the foundation's losses stemming from the collapse of a BNY Mellon hedge fund. The foundation sought to reverse a Pennsylvania federal judge's two separate decisions tossing its fraud and breach of fiduciary duty allegations. "We can add...

