Corrupt But 'Candid' Ex-UAW Prez Deserves Break, Feds Say

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors asked a Michigan judge on Thursday to go easy on former president of the United Auto Workers union Gary Jones when he's sentenced for his part in a conspiracy to embezzle more than $1 million in workers' dues, noting his cooperation helped secure another conviction and an independent monitor for the union. Prosecutors want U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman to sentence Jones to 28 months in prison — below the non-binding sentencing guidelines range of 46 to 57 months — and order him to pay $550,000 in restitution to the union, $42,000 to the IRS and forfeiture of...

