OCC Counsel Alum Joins Murphy & McGonigle

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Murphy & McGonigle has hired an attorney who for more than a decade rose through the ranks of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and worked on one of the first financial technology charters that the regulator approved, the firm has announced. Lisa Weingarten Richards, who was most recently a senior attorney in the chief counsel's office of the OCC, is the latest addition to the Murphy & McGonigle partnership and will be part of its nascent banking and financial services practice and its securities and complex commercial litigation practice. Speaking by phone with Law360 on Friday, Richards said...

