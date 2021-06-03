Pa. Panel Junks Circle K's Suit Seeking Property For $1

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Transferring a piece of Pennsylvania property to a trust for $1 did not trigger an agreement that gave Circle K Inc. the right of first refusal and the opportunity to buy it for the same price, a state appellate court said Thursday. Because Ansel Webster Jr.'s 2010 transfer of his property to a trust for purposes of estate planning was a gift and not a genuine sale, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania panel said it wasn't a "bona fide offer" that gave Circle K the chance to buy the property for the same price under the right of first refusal agreement....

