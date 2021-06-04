Egg Farm Can't Escape EEOC's Sexual Assault Case

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge rejected an egg farm's bid to scuttle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing it of ignoring a female employee's sexual assault complaints against her supervisor. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney on Thursday denied a motion to dismiss from Konos Inc., saying the EEOC's allegations were sufficient to support hostile work environment and retaliation claims under Title VII. "Plaintiff alleges Doe was subjected to text messages, forced kissing, groping, and vaginal penetration by a supervisor," Judge Maloney said in the opinion. "While these instances of sexual harassment vary in severity, when viewed in totality, they are...

