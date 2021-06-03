SEIU At Center Of Safeway Service Provider's Conspiracy Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Safeway's former California-based floor care contractor has accused the grocery chain of conspiring with the Service Employees International Union to replace it with a competitor, according to a suit removed to California federal court on Wednesday. In the complaint, which doesn't name the union as a defendant, Brentwood, California-based Premier Floor Care Inc. said it had a long-standing business relationship with Safeway until it was allegedly sabotaged in 2018. At that time, Safeway joined with the union to terminate Premier's contracts "through a sham bidding process that favored the union's preferred contractor," Premier claimed. Premier said it learned of the "sham...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS