McDonald's Can't Escape Franchise Worker's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 1:13 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Missouri refused to let McDonald's slip a suit from a worker who said she was sexually harassed and assaulted while on the job at a franchisee, U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel said on Thursday that Barbara Johnson's allegations that the fast-food giant jointly employed her were detailed enough to stay in court. He denied motions to dismiss from McDonald's Corp. and McDonald's USA LLC, which had claimed the franchise, not the corporation, employed Johnson. "Plaintiff was only employed by the McDonald's franchise for a few months and was only an entry-level employee," Judge Sippel said in Thursday's...

