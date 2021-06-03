Biden Names Obama DOL Wage Chief For Another Stint

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has nominated David Weil to head up the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division, reprising the role Weil held during the Obama administration, the White House announced Thursday. Weil, who's currently dean of Brandeis University's management school, is a well-known figure in employment law circles. During his previous roles in government, he authored influential DOL reports and signed off on several major wage and hour regulations. In a statement posted Thursday to Brandeis' website, Weil called it a "great honor" to be tapped for the position, but said he would stay on as dean throughout the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS