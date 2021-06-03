Pot Brand Can't Shake Kool Cigarette Maker's TM Claim

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday shot down a cannabis company's bid to escape part of a trademark infringement suit, saying the interlocking Os at the heart of the company's e-cigarette brand Bloom are similar enough to the 88-year-old logo of Kool menthol cigarettes. The order marks an early win for ITG Brands LLP, the manufacturer of Kools, which can now proceed with its trademark dilution claim against Los Angeles-based cannabis and CBD concern Capna Intellectual, which does business as Bloom Brands. ITG Brands alleges that the interlinked Os at the heart of the Kool logo symbolize the "fusion of tobacco...

