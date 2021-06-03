SEC's Roisman Offers Ways To Cut ESG Disclosure Costs

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Despite his "reservations" about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission developing a more prescriptive environmental, social and governance disclosure framework, Commissioner Elad Roisman on Thursday put his two cents in on how to minimize costs and burdens for firms if the anticipated new rules become a reality. In prepared remarks before a Corporate Board Member event, Roisman called for a variety of considerations to come into play if a new ESG framework is crafted, including the sizes of the firms disclosing the information and a so-called safe harbor due to litigation exposure companies would face. The agency will "need to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS