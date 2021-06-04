Ala. Beverage Co. Pays Up To Cap EEOC Promotion Bias Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A beverage company will shell out $825,000 to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit claiming the company gave the cold shoulder to dozens of Black workers who wanted to move up in its ranks. An Alabama federal judge signed off Thursday to the consent decree proposed by the EEOC and Birmingham Beverage Co. Inc., which does business as AlaBev. The agreement will also require the drink distributor to hire a Title VII coordinator and revamp its hiring and promotions policy. "This case illustrates the destructive and demoralizing impact race discrimination can have on employees when they are denied employment...

