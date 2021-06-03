Biden Picks Davis Polk Partner To Be Treasury Dept. GC

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has picked a Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP white collar defense partner who was a U.S. attorney during the Obama administration to serve as the next general counsel of the U.S. Treasury Department. Neil MacBride's nomination for the top Treasury lawyer job was announced on Thursday by the White House, which cited his "extensive" background working in government on law enforcement, national security and financial enforcement matters, including as a top federal prosecutor in Virginia. MacBride, who was a member of Biden's transition team, currently heads up Davis Polk's Washington, D.C., office and co-chairs the firm's white...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS