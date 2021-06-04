Commerce Advances New Duties On Malaysian Wind Towers

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce slightly boosted anti-subsidy tariffs on wind tower columns manufactured in Malaysia in its final determination, raising the rates on both named respondent CS Wind Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. and other producers. The countervailing duty rate increased 0.10% between Commerce's preliminary findings in March and Thursday's final determination, landing at a CVD of 6.42% across the board. The investigation covered only tower shafts measuring at least 50 feet tall when assembled and their component parts — not the rotor blades or nacelles where power generation occurs. "In this investigation, Commerce calculated an individual estimated countervailable subsidy rate for...

