Calif. Nurse Urges 9th Circ. To Reconsider Wage Suit Ruling

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A nurse urged the full Ninth Circuit to reconsider a panel decision that her wage claims against a California hospital "intertwined" with a contract containing an arbitration agreement with another entity and so the hospital could compel arbitration, saying the ruling broke from precedent. In a petition Thursday for a panel rehearing or rehearing en banc, nurse Isabelle Franklin said she should not have to arbitrate with Community Regional Medical Center because her claims against the Fresno, California, hospital were too removed from her contract with a staffing agency. "Because Franklin's wage and hour claims do not arise out of the...

