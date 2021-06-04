Fed. Circ. Refuses To Police IPR Misconduct, CyWee Atty Says

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit refused Thursday to rehear CyWee Group Ltd.'s appeal of Google's successful challenge to two motion sensor technology patents, a decision that flabbergasted an attorney for the Taiwan-based startup who told Law360 that the ruling means inter partes review petitioners can lie with impunity about real parties in interest. Federal Circuit judges denied CyWee's petition for a panel rehearing and its petition for an en banc rehearing on Thursday in a brief, nonprecedential opinion that came down roughly three months after a Federal Circuit panel held that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's rulings on real party in interest disclosures are...

