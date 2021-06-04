Hearing Loss Biotech Sued By Investor Over 78% Stock Drop

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Frequency Therapeutics Inc. and its chief executive hid disastrous clinical trial results that undermined the prospects of its lead hearing loss treatment while dumping shares before the findings became public, an investor in the Massachusetts company said in a putative class action filed Thursday. When the company announced in March that the drug failed to outperform a placebo — after Frequency CEO David Lucchino had already sold off $10.5 million in shares — the biotech's stock price plummeted 78%, erasing nearly $1 billion of the company's market capitalization, said investor Paul Evans. "These results dramatically undercut the narrative the company had spun...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS