Ex-Judge At Bracewell OK'd For Giuliani Privilege Review

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday agreed to appoint a partner at Rudy Giuliani's old firm to lead a privilege review for materials seized in a raid of his Manhattan apartment. The order came less than a day after federal prosecutors asked that former New York federal judge and current Bracewell LLP partner Barbara S. Jones serve as special master for an analysis of what seized materials might fall under attorney-client protections. The April 28 raid was conducted as part of an ongoing foreign lobbying investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine and his efforts to find dirt on then-candidate Joe Biden...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS