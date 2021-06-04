Insurer Argo Cuts Ties With Canadian Oil Pipeline Co.

Law360, London (June 4, 2021, 2:37 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London insurer Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has cut ties with a controversial Canadian pipeline project, saying it will not renew its policy when it expires. Argo said Thursday that it no longer has the "risk appetite" to provide insurance for the Trans Mountain pipeline. The Canadian government is eyeing an expansion to the pipeline, which carries oil from Alberta to British Columbia. But campaigners say the risk of oil spills is too high as the pipes pass through environmentally sensitive areas home to Indigenous groups. The Canada Energy Regulator granted a request by the Trans Mountain Corporation in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS