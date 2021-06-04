UK Won't Halt Rival Lebanese Foreign Fund Transfer Suit

Law360, London (June 4, 2021, 7:08 PM BST) -- A London judge refused Friday to block proceedings against a U.K. resident in Lebanon before an upcoming trial over a $1.4 million bank deposit barricaded by the country's central bank rules restricting foreign currency withdrawals. High Court Judge Clive Freedman adjourned an application for an anti-suit injunction brought by Lebanese national Bilal Khalifeh to force Blom Bank SAL to drop proceedings against him in his home country. Instead, Judge Freedman said the issue should be heard at an expedited trial already ordered in February where conflicting arguments around English and Lebanese law can be addressed. Blom Bank plans to argue that...

