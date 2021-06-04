UK Antitrust Watchdog Rejects Investment Tech Merger

Law360, London (June 4, 2021, 2:41 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog has said that it has made a final decision to block a merger between two rival investment technology firms out of competition concerns, but said it would allow a modified version of the deal that excluded certain operations. The Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday that after a "careful re-assessment" of the proposed merger between Scottish-headquartered retail investment platform FNZ (Australia) Bidco Pty. Ltd. and Australian software company GBST, it has doubled down on its decision to block the deal. The antitrust watchdog said it had found that the proposed deal, under which FNZ purchased GBST, would...

