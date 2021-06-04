AXA Can't Extend Questioning Of Ex-Goldman Exec On 1MDB

Law360, London (June 4, 2021, 3:43 PM BST) -- AXA lost a bid on Friday to extend its cross-examination of a former Goldman Sachs executive about criminal charges against him in Malaysia over the 1MDB scandal, as a judge capped the length of the upcoming trial on an insurance payout. Lionel Persey QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, said on Friday that a commercial trial to establish whether AXA Insurance UK PLC is obliged to hand over £3 million ($4.2 million) to Berkshire Assets (West London) Ltd. for damage to an apartment block in London will go ahead. The trial, due to last three and a half...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS