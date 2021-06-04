Judge Pauses Cred Inc. Borrower's Third-Party Ch. 11 Claims

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday gave a two-week pause to a lawsuit by an investment company allegedly swindled out of millions by third parties tied to bankrupt cryptocurrency venture Cred Inc., saying it initially appears that the claims belong to Cred. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey stayed UpgradeYa Investments LLC's state court suit until later this month, when there will be an evidentiary hearing on whether it has standing to bring the claims against the third parties. He said that based on what has been filed with the court so far, it appeared that wasn't the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS