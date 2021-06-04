Former J&J Exec's Workplace Bias Suit Sent To Mediation

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A former Johnson & Johnson executive's lawsuit claiming she faced workplace bias while the company promoted an inclusive corporate culture has been sent to mediation, according to a notice filed in New Jersey state court. The parties in Gina Bilotti's case have 14 days to select a mediator or the court will designate attorney Dean Burrell of Burrell Dispute Resolution as mediator, the June 2 notice said. In her December complaint detailing an "old boys club" culture, Bilotti alleged that after she complained about how relatively new male executives targeted her for being a woman and gay, she was stripped of...

