DHS Says Wolf Had Power To Issue Asylum Work Permit Regs

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security asked a Maryland federal court to preserve Trump-era regulations restricting asylum-seeker work permits, saying the official who created the policies had the legal authority to do so despite several courts calling that authority into question. Several immigration advocacy organizations asked U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis to scrap the entire set of policies, arguing they were enacted by Chad Wolf, who they say was illegally installed as acting secretary of Homeland Security. Judge Xinis preliminarily ruled in August that the Trump White House had likely promoted Wolf over the correct successor. Other federal judges in California...

