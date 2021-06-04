Wine Co. Investor Says Majority Owner 'Misleading' Court

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Chilean wine company minority shareholder called the company's owner an "international fraudster" who holds "utter disregard for this court's authority," as he attempts to shake a $28.7 million award enforcement suit in a Florida federal court. EGI-VSR LLC, a minority shareholder in Vina San Rafael, has been trying to get the owner, Juan Carlos Celestino Coderch Mitjans, to buy back shares in a yearslong award confirmation suit stemming from a soured investment contract. Coderch filed for bankruptcy in Paraguay, and he told the court in May his lack of money — not "willful disobedience" — are why he has not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS