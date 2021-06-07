Bilzin Sumberg Adds Corporate Securities Trio In Miami

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Miami-based Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP has expanded its corporate and securities and finance practices with a trio of attorneys, including a former Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson PA partner with over two decades of experience, the firm announced. David Seifer joined Bilzin Sumberg from Stearns Weaver at the end of April, the firm said Wednesday. He told Law360 on Monday he joined the firm because of its reputation throughout the state of Florida and the opportunities that are fast becoming available in South Florida. Bilzin Sumberg "has a lot of great opportunities for me, and I...

