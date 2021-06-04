Accused Predatory Lender Hit With Pa. Class Action

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A TitleMax Inc. affiliate has been slapped with a class action in Pennsylvania alleging it used an unenforceable choice-of-law provision in contracts with borrowers in a bid to avoid state usury laws as part of a predatory business model offering loans with triple-digit interest rates. David Mayo said in a complaint filed in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday that TitleMax of Delaware Inc. had attempted to avoid Pennsylvania's 6% cap on annual interest rates through a loan agreement he inked with the lender under which he agreed to be bound to Delaware law. "Pennsylvania's usury statute is...

