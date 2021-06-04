NLRB OKs Redo Election Over Co.'s Competitiveness Remark

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board said Friday that a plumbing company illegally told workers that it would be less competitive if they unionized, finding the remarks were baseless threats about future job loss that warranted a second election. A split three-member board denied review of a regional director's decision that Westside Plumbing LLC violated the National Labor Relations Act by stating in a letter that the company can only remain competitive if it's not unionized. The panel majority backed the regional director's decision, which called for a second election to determine whether workers want to organize with United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS