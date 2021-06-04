Bee Advocates Urge 9th Circ. To Kill EPA Pesticide Approvals

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists warned the Ninth Circuit on Friday against simply remanding approvals for a pesticide they say threatens endangered bee species to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency without vacating them outright, saying the EPA's request for remand is a "veiled attempt" to avoid judicial review. The Pollinator Stewardship Council, the American Beekeeping Federation and others told the circuit court that the EPA's recent voluntary request for a remand of its approvals of the pesticide sulfoxaflor should be denied because the agency isn't being forthright with any real plans to fix errors the groups identified in their original complaint. Instead, the bee-friendly groups said...

