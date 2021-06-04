Sears Says Couple Can't Run New Store At Former Site

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Sears Authorized Hometown Stores, which licenses stores that sell its merchandise on consignment, accused a married couple who oversaw a Sears Hometown store of breaching their agreement and profiting off of the SAHS name after they opened a competing appliance store at the same location as the former Sears store. SAHS licensed a Sears Hometown store in Corydon, Indiana, for more than 25 years by way of dealership agreements with a number of independent dealers, the complaint says. But the licensor says defendants Jerry Schneider and his wife, Laura Schneider, abandoned their dealership agreement and interfered with SAHS' contractual rights after...

